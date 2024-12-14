Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets CDS General Anil Chauhan in Delhi; Discusses National Games and Sports Initiatives

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said that he also extended his wishes for the marriage of General Chauhan's daughter.

"I met the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the son of the military land of Uttarakhand, and his family at his residence in New Delhi. On this occasion, I conveyed my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the marriage of his daughter," CM Dhami said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that the 38th National Games will be based on green games theme and said it will give the state a new identity.

The National Games are scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, as per a release.

On Friday, CM Dhami participated in the closing ceremony of the Tehri Water Sports Cup 2024 in Tehri Garhwal.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the work on the roads of Medical College, the construction of multi-parking in New Tehri, the construction of a sports ground at the district headquarters and the construction of a drinking water pumping scheme from JICA with a 50-year vision for the Tehri-Chamba region.

The Chief Minister said that sports, along with physical and mental development, also develop a sense of discipline in the players, sports develop qualities like combativeness. To promote sports in the country, many programs like Fit India, and Khelo India were started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through which sports culture has been encouraged in the country.

He said that under the able leadership of PM Modi, India is touching new heights in the field of sports today. And is creating a new identity for itself at the national and international level. The state government is also constantly trying to hone the talent of the youth in the state to take them forward. (ANI)