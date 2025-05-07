A$AP Rocky says working with Denzel Washington was a ‘dream come true’

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Rapper A$AP Rocky has heaped praise on Hollywood star Denzel Washington, with whom he has worked in 'Highest 2 Lowest'

The 36-year-old rapper stars opposite Washington, in 'Highest 2 Lowest', a new neo-noir crime thriller film, and Rocky said to relish the experience of working with the Hollywood icon, confessing that he's "always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people".

Speaking to Variety, Rocky shared: "It was like a dream come true. But trust me, it was difficult to not fan out every millisecond of the duration. It was crazy - it’s Denzel, man. I don’t give a … how successful (I am): I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers.”

“I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out. The first movies I really loved were 'Juice', 'Malcolm X' and 'Michael Jackson: Moonwalker'. The first time I saw him, I was watching 'Malcolm X'."

Rocky has also starred alongside the likes of Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien and Danielle Macdonald in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You', the new drama film directed and written by Mary Bronstein, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The rap star has said that he feels very proud of that project, which centres on a woman who tries to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, too.

Rocky said: "That film is for all the moms across the world. It’s so hard for women. To be a mom, oh my God, the responsibility."

Rocky subsequently discussed his own approach to parenting, revealing that he tries to "spend as much time with (his) little ones" as possible.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said: "Like being a dad, people always kind of look at you for, like, financial responsibility or to fix the sink and fix the car and do this and that. Honestly, man, the way that we look at roles, it’s really traditional. But it’s a bit different when you’re in a position where you barely drive.

"I ain’t gonna fix no cars, right? I don’t go on my roof, I don’t even know if anything could get stuck on my roof. I haven’t cleaned the gutters, none of that stuff. I’m busy creating some crazy master plans. I’m trying to spend as much time with my little ones when I’m not on phone calls all day."

--IANS

dc/