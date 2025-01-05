Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Extends Greetings on Guru Govind Singh Ji's Birth Anniversary

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated and wished the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh ji on Sunday.

In his message issued on the eve of Guru Govind Singh's birth anniversary, the CM said, "Guru Govind Singh ji was a true divine soul who followed the path of protecting truth and religion. He had a wonderful form of determination along with renunciation and sacrifice. He was a symbol of courage, compassion and generosity."

According to a statement released by the CMO, Dhami further said that the life and message of the Guru gives strength to millions of people. He gave the message of unity in diversity in society.

"Along with this, he awakened the feeling of self-respect by establishing equality in the society," the CMO's statement added.

Earlier today, CM Dhami also inspected the Dehradun to Mussoorie trek route and emphasised the importance of preserving its natural beauty while enhancing facilities for trekkers and tourists.

Chief Minister Dhami during his trek along the Shahanshahi Ashram to Jhadipani route, called for improved amenities, safety measures, and better signage to elevate the trekking experience in Uttarakhand.

To promote trekking tourism in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Dhami underscored the importance of preserving the natural aesthetics of the track while ensuring basic facilities for tourists and trekkers.

These facilities include provisions for seating, eating, drinking, and restrooms, designed to cater to the growing number of visitors from across the country and abroad.

During his visit, the Chief Minister instructed the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to maintain the natural look of the trekking path while incorporating attractive signage and railings for better guidance and cleanliness.

According to the CMO's statement, "The Chief Minister said that the unique beauty of Uttarakhand, bright sunshine, calm atmosphere and pure air make the state an ideal tourist destination for visitors. The experience of snow-clad hills, lush green forests and pure natural scenery here makes every tourist feel an unforgettable journey." (ANI)