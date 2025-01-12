UP CM Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Heritage and Modern Knowledge at National Youth Day Programme

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the National Youth Day Programme on the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in Lucknow.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that one should be proud of their spiritual and cultural heritage and along with it, they should not deprive themselves of modern knowledge and science, adding that there should be better coordination between these two things.

"Swami Vivekananda had said that the bigger the challenge, the more beautiful the victory... This can be an inspiration for the youth even today... Be proud of your spiritual and cultural heritage, but do not deprive yourself of modern knowledge and science. There should be better coordination between these two things," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi further said that the youth of the country are getting a new direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I welcome all the people who have come to this program of Yuva Mahotsav. I welcome all the youth who have come from different districts of the state. Today the whole country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Many events related to youth are being organized in the country. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the youth of the country are getting a new direction. Swami Vivekananda had given a message to everyone that every Indian should have a feeling of patriotism. Swami Vivekananda has worked to inspire the country. He had taken the knowledge of India forward. This inspiration of Swami Vivekananda was a new idea for the independence of the country. With the same ideal, many schemes are being run for the youth under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he said.

The National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on January 12 every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda, whose unwavering belief in potential of youth continues to resonate deeply with young citizens of the country, as per the release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

His inspiring life and empowering message urge the youth to nurture their dreams, unleash their energies, and shape a future worthy of his envisioned ideals. The youth, defined as those within the age group of 15-29 years, make up nearly 40 per cent of India's total population.

Representing the most vibrant and dynamic segment of society, this group constitutes the nation's most valuable human resource. With their limitless potential, the youth hold the power to propel India to new heights of progress and innovation. National Youth Day serves as a moment to acknowledge, celebrate, and harness this potential, inspiring young minds to contribute meaningfully to the nation's development. (ANI)