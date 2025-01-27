Security Forces Recover Weapons, Ammunition in Manipur’s Multiple Districts

Imphal: Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces have successfully recovered 35 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores in a series of joint operations. The recoveries were made from various districts in Manipur, including Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Churchandpur, Imphal West, Noney, Jiribam, and Kakching.

"On January 19, acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in Lungkhongjang ridge North of Bungte Chiru village in Bishnupur district and recovered one modified sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols, two single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores," as per a Pro Defence Guwahati release.

Similarly, on January 20, based on specific inputs, Indian Army launched another operation in near Khuga river and fringes of Dampi Ridge located at border areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in collaboration with CRPF and Manipur Police and recovered one 9mm Sub Machine Gun, one .303 rifle, one pistol, one single barrel breach loaded gun, one country made mortar, one grenade launcher, grenades ammunition and war like stores.

"In Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles on receiving specific intelligence of attempts of infiltration on January 20, along the Indo-Myanmar Borde near Yangoupokpi, laid ambushes along the likely infiltration route and apprehended a cadre. On questioning the arrested individual stated his affiliation with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL)," the release read.

An intelligence-based operation of presence of arms and ammunition launched by Assam Rifles in general area Maohing, Noney District on January 20, resulted in the recovery of a 9mm country-made pistol, one .303 rifle, one improvised projectile launcher, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

"On January 23, intelligence-based joint operations were conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general area of Ngamukhong Fungi Ching (Leingangpokpi) in Thoubal District, which resulted in recovery of one country-made pistol, one single-bore country-made rifle, ten No. 36 hand grenades ammunition and war like stores," the release read.

On the same day, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police including Commando Teams, launched in the area between Heirok and Wangjing in Thoubal district, apprehended two KCP(PWG) cadres along with two 9mm pistols, ammunition and war-like stores.

"In the Jiribam district a cordon and search operation launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area between Zairawn and Uchatol in Jiribam district on January 23-25 resulted in the recovery of one carbine, one single barrel gun, grenades and ammunition," the release read.

In Chandel district, the Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation on January 24, between Gamngai and Pheijang and recovered one 9mm Pistol, one locally made Mortar (Pompi), one Improvised Explosive Device (IED, (approx 1 kg), grenades, ammunition and ear like stores.

"On the same day in Imphal West district, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police launched a joint search operation in the general area of Potsangbam Khullen Hill Range in Imphal West District and recovered, one self-loading rifle, one carbine machine gun, one .32 calibre country-made pistol, two 51mm mortars, grenades and ammunition," the release read.

In Kakching district, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police launched an intelligence based joint operation in the general area Thangjao Mamang Ching, on 25 January 2025 and recovered one Modified .303 Sniper Rifle, Airgun Rifle, Grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

"On the same day in Imphal West District, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joiunt search operation in general area Sekmai (Tendongyan) and recovered one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one .32 caliber pistol, hand grenades and ammunition.

The apprehended individuals, recovered weapons and other items recovered in the operations have been handed over to Manipur Police," the release read.

Violence erupted in Manipur between the Meitei and the Kuki communities after a rally by All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)