Congress wants to push youth towards drugs: PM Modi in Maharashtra

Washim (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress party, highlighting alleged links to a significant drug syndicate involving the former chairman of the RTI Cell of Delhi Pradesh Congress.

PM Modi accused Congress of attempting to "push the youth towards drugs and use that money to contest and win elections".

The Prime Minister referenced a recent investigation into an international drug syndicate, which indicated that the mastermind behind the Rs 5,600 crore cocaine shipment allegedly had ties to Congress, according to Delhi police.

"Drugs worth thousands of crores have been recovered in Delhi. The main accused in this drug racket is a Congress leader. Congress wants to push the youth towards drugs and use that money to contest and win elections. We need to stay aware of this," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Washim, Maharashtra.

PM Modi further accused the party of being influenced by "urban-naxalites" and said, "They think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail. Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with people who don't harbor good intentions for India."

Following the inauguration of the Banjara Museum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, asserting that its ideology is disconnected from minorities and have a;ways maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community.

"Congress's thinking has been foreign from the very beginning. Like the British rule, this Congress family also does not consider Dalits, backward and tribals as their equals. They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the achievement of the BJP, PM Modi asserted, "In the holy time of Navratri, I have just got the opportunity to release the 18th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than Rs 20 thousand crore have been transferred today into the accounts of 9.5 crore farmers of the country.

Emphasizing the benefits for Maharashtra's farmers, PM Modi described the state's "double engine government" as instrumental in providing additional support.

"The double engine government of Maharashtra is providing double benefit to the farmers of Maharashtra. Under the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana, more than 90 lakh farmers of Maharashtra have been given about 1900 crore rupees," he said.

—ANI