CM imposed tax on toilets seats: JP Nadda slams Himachal govt

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, while addressing a rally in Bilaspur, asserted that Himachal has become 100 per cent free from open defecation and said that he was left surprised that Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has imposed tax on toilet seats.

Today, Himachal has become 100% free from open defecation. I was very surprised to hear in the morning that Sukhu ji has imposed tax on toilets (seats) as well. Now, what should we call this, This government has lost its mind. Tell me whether corruption has increased in this Congress government or not. The Congress Party has taken up the task of troubling you in every way," said JP Nadda.

Further addressing the crowd, Nadda praised the people of Himachal for making the BJP win four Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"It is a matter of great joy for all of us and I thank you for the fact that in the Lok Sabha elections, you gave all 4 seats in Himachal to the BJP. You made lotus bloom in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla...Today, the NDA government is there in 18 states, including the BJP government in 13 states," said JP Nadda.

"We would also like to tell you that due to your tireless efforts and strength, today the BJP's lotus has bloomed on 98% of the land and 97% of the population has voted for the BJP. I thank the people of India and the people of Himachal that they took care of us and blessed our party," he added.

Union Minister BJP leader Anurag Thakur, who was also present at the rally, attacked Congress government for pushing Himachal towards "bankruptcy" and claimed the state was taking Rs 28,000 crore as loan.

"...Congress is taking Himachal Pradesh towards bankruptcy. In the last 18 months, this Congress govt in the state has taken a debt of more than Rs 28,000 cr. If this govt continues to function like this, in the next three years the state will be under a debt of Rs 1,50,000 cr which is more than the debt of Sri Lanka...," added Anurag Thakur.

