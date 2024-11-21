There are signs that results would be as per our expectations says MP CM Yadav on exits polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India]: Reacting to exits polls released for the assembly elections of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and by-elections concluded on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that there were signs that the results would be according to their expectations.

CM Yadav also said that the final poll results would be declared on November 23 and the lotus would bloom everywhere.

"The exit polls of Jharkhand, Maharashtra or by-elections have been declared, there are signs that all the results would be according to our expectations. I was saying earlier as well when I was seeing in the field that due to the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hard work of BJP's workers with people's love, we will get the results," CM Yadav said.

"If we talk about predictions today, we are seeing it. Though the final result will be announced on November 23 and the lotus will bloom," he added.

Notably, the ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state.

According to Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats.

'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats.

The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145 and the elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was the first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

In Jharkhand, exit polls predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could come to power replacing the JMM-led alliance.

Elections were held in two phases for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

According to Chanakya Strategies exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45-50 seats in the state while JMM-led alliance would win 35-38 seats. It said others could get 3-5 seats.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said that the NDA may get 44-53 seats, JMM-led alliance 25-37 seats and others 5-9 seats.

The BJP-led alliance included the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Matrize exit poll said NDA is poised to win 42-47 seats, INDIA bloc 25-30 seats and others 1-4 seats.

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states. (ANI)