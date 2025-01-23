MP Creates Two Green Corridors for Transporting Organs from Jabalpur to Bhopal, Indore

Jabalpur: Two green corridors have been prepared at Super Specialty Hospital, located on the premises of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for the transportation of human organs to Bhopal and Indore on Thursday.

One green corridor is prepared from hospital to Jabalpur airport to transport 'Liver' to Choithram Hospital Indore while another green corridor is prepared from hospital to a helipad made at Tilwara road to transport 'Heart' to AIIMS Bhopal, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) said.

A man identified as Baliram undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital was declared brain dead on Wednesday afternoon and his family decided to donate useful organs. Following which the arrangement was made to transport the organs on Thursday morning, he added.

Jabalpur CMHO, Dr Sanjay Mishra told ANI, "A man, identified as Baliram, got injured in a road accident in Sagar and he was shifted to Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday, January 21. The doctors made all possible efforts, but there was a very serious brain injury, so it was difficult to save him and doctors declared him brain dead on Wednesday afternoon."

His family members made a good decision that they wanted to donate whatever organs could be useful to someone else. So after completing all the formalities, it is enquired where these organs are needed with the help network of organ transplantation. Thereafter, it is found that one patient is admitted in AIIMS Bhopal whose heart is to be transplanted and another patient is in Choithram Hospital Indore whose liver is to be transplanted. So teams of doctors arrived to operate these two organs, one from Indore, one from Bhopal, the CMHO said.

"The state government has arranged an AIR ambulance aircraft and a helicopter for this purpose. The aircraft is at the Jabalpur airport which will carry the Liver to Indore. While a helipad is prepared at Tiwara road in Jabalpur, it will carry the Heart to Bhopal. The entire police department has prepared Green Corridors, the arrangement is quite good and I myself inspect it. It is our first experience and all collectors and police departments are fully alert and cooperating together," he said.

The team of doctors begin the operation to transport the organs and the helicopter and AIR ambulance have arrived. All the arrangements are in place, 108 Ambulance is ready here and the team of doctors is engaged in its work, he added.

Meanwhile, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Devendra Pratap Singh emphasised that around 125 police personnels were deployed for the preparation and smooth operation of the green corridor.

"Two green corridors are being built here to transport organs to Bhopal and Indore. The patient's heart is to be transported to AIIMS Bhopal so one corridor is being prepared from medical college premises to a helipad built near Tilwara police station. Similarly, another organ liver is to be transported to Indore so the second green corridor is prepared from Medical College to Dumna Airport and then it will be transported to Indore by plane. Around 125 police personnel, including traffic police, have been deployed for the preparation of the green corridor here," CSP Singh told ANI.

The officer further expressed confidence that they would perform the task very quickly and deliver the human organs to the designated place without any delay. (ANI)