Madhya Pradesh CM Launches Forest Awareness Campaign to Boost Tourism and Wildlife Conservation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the state government was starting a campaign for public awareness of forest life and to increase tourism.

He also emphasised that there were many wildlife sanctuaries on which the attention of society needed to be intensified. This also gives an opportunity to learn about all kinds of fauna in the state and also become new tourist centers.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is starting the first phase of a campaign for public awareness of our forest life and to boost tourism. There are many sanctuaries on which the attention of society needs to be intensified. It also gives us an opportunity to learn about all kinds of fauna in our state and it also becomes a new tourist centre. Through the centres of wildlife tourism, we get a chance to understand our ecological ecosystem and we also get a chance to be proud of the fact that Madhya Pradesh has everything that everyone would like to know," CM Yadav told ANI.

The Chief Minister further added that he would be visiting Chambal region on Saturday where the Gharial Project was launched by the forest department.

"Tomorrow on January 4, I am going to Morena district in Chambal region where the Gharial Project was launched by our forest department. Through the project, we have done a great job for the crocodiles getting extinct and established Madhya Pradesh as the best state in the country, where the number of crocodiles are increasing," the CM said.

The Chief Minister further appealed to join the campaign to know the glorious heritage of the state. He also requested people to visit such parts (wildlife sanctuaries) of Madhya Pradesh so that tourism gets boosted, local people get benefitted and one's curiosity about the state can also be resolved. (ANI)