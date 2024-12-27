Karnataka: Hubbali Fire Incident Claims 3 Lives, Minister Seeks Compensation for Victims

Hubbali: The death toll in the fire incident in Karnataka's Hubbali has increased to three as one more Ayyappa Maladharis (devotees of Lord Ayyappa) succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Six Ayyappa devotees, who sustained injuries in the fire incident, are currently undergoing treatment at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the injured at the hospital. He said that the fire incident occurred due to a cooking gas explosion.

In a post on X, Parameshwara said that he would request compensation for the victims from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three people died and nine were injured after a collision between a sugarcane-loaded truck, a tour travel vehicle and a bike near Gobbur village in Kalaburagi district in the State on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vinita (56), Anoop (29) and Basavaraj (40). The injured were shifted to hospital.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu visited the accident spot to inspect for the cause of the accident. (ANI)