Three JJP party leaders join BJP ahead of Haryana polls

New Delhi: Former Jannayak Janta Party leaders Sunil Sangwan, Sanjay Kablana and Devender Singh Babli joined the BJP on Monday.

Arun Singh, National General Secretary of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) welcomed the former JJP leaders into the party in a statement. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is growing. Today there is a BJP government in 20 states in the country. The party has also come to power for the third time in the centre, this has happened for the time in sixty years."

"The winds in Haryana are in favour of BJP for the upcoming elections. The people are excited for a third term of the BJP government in the state, because BJP has done exceptional work for the people in the state", added the BJP general secretary.

He further praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and his government, saying that the state government has done more than a 100 things for the people. "The government has done great work for the poor and the youth. The Chief Minister counted a few days ago that the state government has 108 things for the people.

This is the reason why leaders from other political parties are leaving their organisation and joining BJP. BJP will definitely form the government for its third term in the state", added Singh.

Former Chief Minister of Tripura and Member of Rajya Sabha, Biplap Deb also congratulated the new members of the party and mentioned that three other ex-MLAs joined BJP on Sunday, including the mayor of Ambala. "with so many people joining the BJP, it certainly shows that people favour the BJP government in the state", added Deb.

Haryana BJP state president and state assembly member Mohan Lal Badoli was also present for welcoming the three new members of BJP

The elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 5 and the counting of votes will happen on October 8.

—ANI