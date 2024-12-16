Surat Police Seize Rs 1.06 Lakh Fake Currency; Three Arrested in Routine Check

Surat (Gujarat): Surat Police arrested three individuals on Saturday after seizing fake currency notes worth Rs1,06,400 during a routine vehicle check.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Patel stated that a police team caught three people with fake currency enveloped in the real currency of Rs 500 and Rs 200 denomination.

"During vehicle checking, a police team caught three people with fake currency enveloped in real currency of Rs 500 and Rs 200 denomination--worth Rs 1,06,400," he said.

ACP Prakash Patel further mentioned that the accused revealed that they target people in Surat's markets and other crowded places.

During the investigation, the accused told us that they target people in the Surat market and other crowded places... All three accused have been arrested under the charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating... They have come with the currency from Mumbai... Further investigation is going on," ACP added.

According to the police, the three individuals were apprehended as part of regular vehicle-checking operations.

The suspects are alleged to have used fake notes to deceive people by mixing them with genuine currency during transactions.

Meanwhile, charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating have been filed against the accused by the authorities, and a search for other potential leads is also in progress.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)