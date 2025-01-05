Inquiry launched after Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash in Porbandar kills three crew members

Porbandar: A Board of Inquiry has been launched after an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed in Gujarat's Porbandar, resulting in the deaths of three crew members, including two pilots and one aircrew member.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 12.15 pm on Sunday when the ICG ALH MK-III helicopter, on a routine training sortie, crashed while landing at Porbandar airport.

"ICG ALH MK-III helicopter CG 859 met with a mishap at Porbandar Airport Runway at about 1215 hrs on January 5. The ICG helicopter had 2 Pilots and 1 Air Crew Diver at the time of the incident and was on a routine training sortie," the ICG said in a statement.

Following the crash, the crew members were promptly recovered and rushed to the Government Hospital in Porbandar, where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Commandant (JG) Saurabh, TM, Deputy Commandant SK Yadav, and Manoj Pradhan, Navik.

"The reasons leading to the incident are being investigated by a Board of Inquiry," the ICG said.

The mortal remains of the crew who laid down their lives in the line of service to the nation will be cremated as per service traditions and honour.

Porbandar Superintendent of Police, Bhagirath Singh Jadeja, said that there were three crew members on board the helicopter who were rescued and rushed to a hospital.

"Unfortunately, three crew members lost their lives in the accident. Police and Coast Guard are investigating the incident," the SP Jadeja told ANI. (ANI)