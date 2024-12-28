Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Mephentermine Sale: Woman Arrested Under Anti-Drug Operation

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Anti -Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police and Drug Department of GNCT of Delhi successfully nabbed one woman, who was selling psychotropic injections of Mephentermine illegally without any prescription and any license.

Her arrest is part of ANTF's ongoing program to achieve a Drug-Free Delhi by 2027.

On December 26, acting on a tip-off, a coordinated operation was launched in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, by a joint team consisting of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Drug Department of the Government of NCT of Delhi. The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Kuldeep of the ANTF, accompanied by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil, Women Head Constable Uma Chaudhary, and Head Constables Sikandar and Sunny. The team from the Drug Department was headed by Inspector Amar Kumar Mokashi.

The information received suggested that a woman named Nidhi, known for selling Mephentermine injections to gym-goers to enhance stamina and endurance, illegally without the proper licenses, was operating in the area. Based on this tip-off, the authorities planned a raid to apprehend her. During the operation, the team successfully apprehended Nidhi, who was found in possession of a significant quantity of Mephentermine injections, which are classified as controlled substances (schedule H). The authorities believe that Nidhi was involved in the illegal distribution of these injections, which are often misused for non-medical purposes.

During the search, a total of 60 injections of Mephentermine were found. These injections are classified under Schedule H of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940, and are not covered under the NDPS Act.

The joint team seized these injections and Drug Inspector has taken action under various sections of Drugs and cosmetics Act 1940. Punishment of these sections is minimum 3 years and maximum life imprisonment. They have made a complaint case and issued a memo to her because these injections were found stored in her house without any prescription and license.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify any potential connections to larger networks involved in drug trafficking. The accused has no prior criminal record. However, her activities of illegally storing and selling psychotropic substances posed a significant threat to public health, particularly among youth in the area.

As directed by the Delhi LG, Delhi Police in its unwavering commitment to achieving a "Drug-Free Delhi by 2027," focuses not only on conducting awareness drives throughout the city but also on enhancing detection efforts.

The Delhi Police warns the public against the illegal sale and purchase of Schedule-H drugs without proper medical prescriptions. Such substances can pose serious health risks and have severe legal consequences.

Delhi Police says it remains committed to curbing the illegal trade of drugs and substances and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all citizens. This successful operation is a part of ANTF's ongoing programme of Drug-Free Delhi by 2027, ensuring that individuals evading justice are held accountable for their crimes. (ANI)