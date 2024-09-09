Delhi govt bans production, sale and use of firecrackers till Jan 1

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a complete ban on production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital to address air pollution during winter. The ban will remain in place till January 1, 2025.

"In a bid to control the rise in pollution levels in Delhi during the winter season, the Kejriwal government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, storing, sale, and usage of firecrackers. Online sale/delivery of firecrackers to also remain prohibited. The prohibitions to remain in effect till 1st January 2025," Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, said in a statement on Monday.

On Thursday, Gopal Rai said that the Environment Department will use drones to monitor air quality at pollution hotspots as part of a 21-point plan to curb air pollution during the winter session.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/haryana-polls:-aap-releases-first-list-of-20-candidates-amid-talks-of-alliance-with-congress

"In a first in Delhi, the Environment Department will use drones for real-time air quality monitoring at pollution hotspots as a part of the 21-point Winter Action Plan to curb air pollution in cold months, announced Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday," Rai said in his statement.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai gave information about the decisions taken in the meeting through a press conference. He said that all the departments have been directed to submit detailed action plans and suggestions under the Winter Action Plan to the Environment Department by September 12.

Gopal Rai said that the government has intensified its preparations to deal with the problem of pollution in the winter season. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, our government has continuously taken strict steps to reduce air pollution in Delhi, resulting in a reduction of about 30 per cent in pollution in the last 9 years.

The Delhi Minister also wrote to Delhi state unit presidents of Congress and BJP on September 3, seeking positive suggestions for incorporation into the Winter Action Plan aimed at reducing pollution in Delhi.

—ANI