Haryana polls: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates amid talks of alliance with Congress

With just three days left for filing nominations, AAP has named candidates for key seats such as Bhiwani, Rohtak, and Ballabhgarh.

New Delhi: Amid talks of alliance with the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced its first list of 20 candidates for the 90-member Haryana assembly elections on October 5.

With just three days left for filing the nominations, the party has announced candidates for some prominent seats in the state, like Bhiwani, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

The AAP has fielded Gurpal Singh from Naraingarh, Anurag Dhandha from Kalayat, Narender Sharma from Pundri, Jaipal Sharma from Gharaunda, Amandeep Jundla from Assandh, Bittu Pahalwan from Samalkha, Pawan Fauji from Uchana Kalan, Kuldeep Gadrana from Dabwali, and Happy Raina from Rania seat.

While Indu Sharma has been fielded from Bhiwani, Bijender Hooda from Rohtak, Kuldeep Chikara from Bahadurgarh, Manish Yadav from Mahendragarh, Dharmendra Khatana from Sohna and Ravinder Faujdar from Ballabhgarh.

Earlier today, AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta said that the party would release the complete list of 90 candidates if no deal is struck by the end of the day. The statement was reiterated by the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh who further said that the party has completed the processes of selecting candidates for all legislative assembly seats in Haryana.

Singh said, "Sandeep Pathak has already given a statement on this issue and Sushil Gupta has also clarified the stand that we are fully prepared and we have completed the process of selecting candidates for all seats. As soon as they receive permission from the party or national president Arvind Kejriwal, they will announce the list and move forward with the elections. AAP is a national party and we have a strong organisation in Haryana. Our leaders Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta have already given statements, as soon as they will receive directions from the party and Kejriwal Ji, we will move forward with whatever they have said (Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta).

The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

—ANI