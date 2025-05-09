CA closely monitoring Indo-Pak tensions as security concerns grow among players

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) After India-Pakistan tensions led to the relocation of Pakistan Super League to Dubai, Australian players and coaches involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League are also concerned about their security amid escalating military tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Cricket Australia said on Friday that it was closely monitoring the tense situation, with over two dozen players and coaches currently participating in ongoing T20 tournaments, including the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement on Friday morning, via cricket.com.au.

Thursday's Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala featuring Australian players Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, as well Punjab coach Ricky Ponting, was called off at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday as a precautionary measure. At the time of the game being called off, which was signalled from stadium floodlights being turned off.

Players and spectators were asked to evacuate the venue immediately by the tournament and local authorities due to security reasons. The development happened after Jammu had a complete blackout, with reports of civilians witnessing missile streaks in the sky and drone attacks happening from Pakistan.

Dharamsala airport is one of many in the region to have closed, meaning players will leave the city on a special train on Friday.

BCCI had already moved the next match in Dharamsala on Sunday, to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to Sydney Morning Herald a growing number of Australian players have expressed anxiety over their safety. Many are ready to leave India as soon as possible, particularly those based near sensitive border areas.

--IANS

bc/