Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust Secretary Kishore Kunal Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Patna: Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna passed away on Sunday morning from cardiac arrest.

Kunal suffered cardiac arrest on early Sunday morning after which he was rushed to the hospital. But, he was declared dead at 8 am in the morning.

His last rites will be performed on Monday at Konarah Ghat in Bihar's Hajipur district at around 2 pm.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences on his demise and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Choudhary said that the state of Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his demise.

"The news of the death of former IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal ji, President of Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust, due to heart attack is extremely sad. Kishor Kunal ji has played an important role in the religious and social field. Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his departure. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Choudhary posted on X.

Bihar BJP President and Minister of State, Dilip Jaiswal also expressed grief over the passing away of Kishore Kunal.

"The entire Sanatani community of Bihar and the entire country is heartbroken by his (Kishore Kunal-Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna) death and we pray to God to grant peace to his soul and we, the people of entire Bihar, are heartbroken to hear the news of his death," Jaiswal told reporters.

Expressing condolences on Kunal's demise, Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh said that a "bright star" of the social and religious world has disappeared who has played an important role in several sectors, not only in Bihar but in the country.

"A bright star of the social and religious world has disappeared from among us. This is very sad because Kishore Kunal (Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna) was involved in social service while being an officer in the administrative service. His important role in many areas not only in Bihar but in the country can never be forgotten. We all express our deep condolences to him..." Mayukh said. (ANI)