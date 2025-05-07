Inter edges Barcelona in thriller to reach Champions League final

Milan (Italy), May 7 (IANS) Inter Milan advanced to the UEFA Champions League final after a dramatic 4-3 extra-time victory over Barcelona on Tuesday, securing a 7-6 aggregate win in the semifinal second leg at San Siro.

The seven-time finalists, who last reached the title match in 2023, will seek their fourth European crown when they face either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the final at Munich's Allianz Arena on May 31, reported Xinhua.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 21st minute, finishing from close range after Federico Dimarco dispossessed Frenkie de Jong near the touchline, allowing Denzel Dumfries to whip in a precise cross.

Martinez then won a penalty just before halftime after being brought down in the box, and Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the spot to give Inter a 2-0 lead.

Barcelona then mounted a second-half comeback. Gerard Martin's cross found Eric Garcia, who volleyed in from inside the area in the 54th minute. Six minutes later, Dani Olmo leveled the match with a powerful header, again from a Martin delivery. Raphinha appeared to win it for the visitors in the 87th minute, tapping home a rebound to make it 3-2.

But Inter struck back deep into stoppage time. Dumfries delivered another low cross from the right that found Francesco Acerbi, whose finish forced extra time and reignited the home crowd.

The winner came in the 99th minute, when Marcus Thuram broke down the right and cut the ball back for Mehdi Taremi, who laid it off to Davide Frattesi. The Italian midfielder curled a shot into the far corner to complete Inter's stunning comeback and seal a place in the final.

The two-legged tie produced 13 goals, equaling the record for the most in a Champions League knockout round matchup. Inter previously won the competition in 1964, 1965 and 2010.

Barcelona, a five-time European champion, was denied a return to the final for the first time since 2015.

--IANS

hs/