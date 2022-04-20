Adityanath takes initiatives to tackle Covid-19, black fungus

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): To contain the spread of Covid-19 and black fungus in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a slew of measures.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Team-9, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, and issued fresh directions to combat the spread of the virus.



"Black fungus infection is seen in certain people in the post-Covid stage. In many districts, infected patients are under treatment. In consultation with the State Level Health Expert Committee, complete arrangements should be made for the treatment of people affected by black fungus. Ensure adequate availability of medicines for the treatment of black fungus in all districts," Yogi instructed.

"In the last four years, Uttar Pradesh has done well in the direction of health infrastructure development. Experts are also anticipating the third wave. In such a situation, special action is necessary for respect of repairing, functionalization, dyeing of premises, hygiene, and adequate availability of manpower in the CHC and PHC of all the districts of the state. Cooperation of honorable MPs and MLAs from the Mayor, Chairman, and Councilors of urban bodies is expected in this work," he added.

Yogi also said that the state government will be responsible for the maintenance and proper care of the children whose parents have died due to Covid infection.

"A detailed action plan should be prepared by the Women and Child Development Department. The needs of the newborn, baby, child, teenager, should be taken into consideration while preparing the action plan," Yogi instructed.

To protect the rural areas from infection, a comprehensive campaign of screening/testing is being provided by the monitoring committees to provide medical kits to each symptomatic and suspected infected person. The expected results of the campaign are being received. Therefore, it would be appropriate to continue it till May 31. The sector magistrates keep monitoring this continuously. There is adequate availability of medicine kits and antigen kits in all districts. They should not be lacking in any district," he added. (ANI)