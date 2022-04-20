3 UP jails get disinfection cabins

Lucknow:Three jails in Uttar Pradesh have set up ''disinfection cabins'' to ensure the safety of inmates and jail staff against the coronavirus. These have come up in Ghaziabad, Hardoi and Agra jails.

The Ghaziabad jail has got a disinfection tunnel while Agra and Hardoi jails have set up cabins for disinfection.

Director General Prisons Anand Kumar, said sanitizers made by jail inmates were being used as sprays in these disinfection tunnel/cabins. "The spray is more like a mist that does not wet the clothes," he said.

This is particularly effective for the jails officials and jail staff who cannot wash their uniforms every day.

The official further said that the jail staff has now been put on four-hour duty and then gets to rest for four hours before resuming duty. This, he added, has been done to ensure proper health conditions for inmates.

The DG said that special care is being taken in state prisons because if even one inmate gets Covid-19-infected, the danger of the deadly virus would loom over all others too.

--IANS