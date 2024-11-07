Hockey India begins celebration of 100 years of Indian Hockey

New Delhi [India]: Hockey India on Thursday announced the beginning of a grand, year-long celebration marking the 100th anniversary of Indian Hockey. This centenary year is a tribute to a century of unparalleled excellence and a forward-looking vision for the future of hockey in India, marked with the grand relaunch of HIL and the historic inauguration of the Women's HIL.

The national body for hockey was officially formed on November 7, 1925, in the historic city of Gwalior. This pivotal moment ignited a journey of triumphs and glory that has firmly established India as a powerhouse in the sport.

Indian hockey's journey over the last 99 years is a saga of unmatched legacy in global sports, adorned with eight Olympic Gold medals, along with a Silver and four Bronze medals, and a Hockey World Cup trophy, supplemented by a Silver and a Bronze medal. From the golden era on natural turf to the modern challenges of artificial surfaces, Indian hockey has continually evolved and emerged stronger, epitomizing resilience and resurgence.

Over the past decade, Indian hockey has experienced a renaissance. The Indian Men's Hockey Team's historic back-to-back Olympic medals, after a 52-year wait, and the Women's Hockey Team's impressive fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, along with their FIH Nations Cup victory, are testaments to this revival. The return of the Hockey India League, coinciding with this monumental anniversary, is a vibrant testament to Hockey India's commitment to preserving our illustrious past while embracing the exciting future ahead.

India has successfully hosted numerous prestigious international tournaments and developed world-class infrastructure with state-of-the-art artificial turfs nationwide. Hockey India has embraced innovation with digital initiatives like the Member Unit Portal and the online player registration system, creating a comprehensive database of professional players in the country. The structured coaching education pathway is also designed to produce officials of international standards from our nation.

Hockey India has always championed gender equality in sports. Hockey India upholds equal prize money for Men's and Women's Teams winning tournaments and standardized match-winning fees across genders. Hockey remains the only team sport in the nation with complete pay parity.

"As we begin celebrations for 100 years of Indian hockey, the relaunch of the Men's Hockey India League and the inaugural Women's Hockey India League signify a momentous occasion. This year-long celebration is a tribute to our remarkable journey and a testament to our enduring legacy. We are excited to witness the thrilling matches and extraordinary talent that these leagues will bring, highlighting the spirit of excellence that has defined Indian hockey for a century," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey was quoted in a release as saying.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed these thoughts, saying, "The centenary celebration of Indian hockey is a historic milestone that reflects our rich heritage and our vision for the future. The return of the Hockey India League and the launch of the Women's League are pivotal moments in our commitment to fostering talent and promoting equality in the sport. We look forward to an unforgettable year of high-caliber hockey, as we honor our past and build a brighter future for the sport in India." (ANI)