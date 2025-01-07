Temba Bavuma Equals Historic Test Captaincy Record with South Africa's Victory Over Pakistan

Cape Town: Temba Bavuma entered a special pool of players who registered the most wins after the first nine Tests as a captain.

Bavuma has been impeccable since taking up the Test captaincy role for the Proteas. Before stepping into Cape Town, Bavuma boasted a remarkable record of seven wins in eight Tests.

The 34-year-old led his team from the front as South Africa hammered a whopping 615-run total in the first innings. With an inspired bowling display, South Africa forced Pakistan to succumb to 194, allowing them to exercise the option of imposing the follow-on.

Bavuma's counterpart Shan Masood upped the ante to keep his side in the thick of the action. His 145 wasn't enough to lift Pakistan to a fighting total, with South Africa sweeping the series away with a 2-0 win.

His success in Cape Town marked his eighth victory as South Africa's captain in the format. Bavuma is now level with former Australian skippers Warwick Armstrong and Lindsay Hassett for most wins after their first nine Tests as captain.

Former England skipper Percy Chapman had a picture-perfect record. During his reign, he led England to nine consecutive wins in his first nine Tests as skipper.

Notably, South Africa's success in Cape Town marked their seventh consecutive win in the format. The 10-wicket triumph was South Africa's second over Pakistan in Tests after Durban 2002.

South Africa finished with 69.44 per cent of possible points across the cycle for table-topping bragging rights, with fellow finalist Australia (63.73 per cent of possible points) unable to eclipse the figure even with a clean sweep victory in their upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

South Africa does not have a Test match scheduled between now and the final, though Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has outlined potential preparations.

"We are going to try and get a Test match, possibly in the UK, against Ireland or Afghanistan, whoever is free," Conrad said as quoted from the ICC.

"And if unsuccessful, we will obviously go out a couple of days earlier, and make sure we camp there really well, probably in Canterbury," he added. (ANI)