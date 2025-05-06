Priyanka Chopra Jonas showcases retro glam for MET Gala 2025

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she flaunted vintage Hollywood fashion at the 2025 MET Gala.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared her look for the event dressed by Olivier Rousteing of luxury fashion house Balmain for the 2025 theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. She wore a white halter-neck dress with black polka dots with a black belt at the waist and black buttons down the center. She completed her look with a big black wide-brim hat and emerald green neckpiece.

For the caption she wrote: “MET 2025.”

Ahead of walking on the carpet, the actress shared a video of herself getting dolled up for the event.

She wrote: “Sneak peek of a new @maxfactor product for the perfect glow #MetGala.”

Priyanka was joined by her husband Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in black slacks and an off-white shirt featuring a tied scarf around his neck, reports people.com.

Prior to this year’s event, which is co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, with athletes like Simone Biles and Angel Reese and singers like Doechii and Usher serving on the host committee, the couple have been a regular attendees at the annual fundraising event.

Priyanka and Nick made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, though the joint appearance was prior to their relationship.

The Met Gala is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. The Met Gala is popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.

Attendees are given the opportunity to express themselves through fashion, often producing elaborate and highly publicized outfits inspired by the evening's theme and broader cultural context. The event is known as "fashion's biggest night" where "haute couture intersects with history to create the ultimate cultural moment – all in the name of art".

--IANS

dc/