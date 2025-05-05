David Beckham's 50th was all about fun, family & laughter

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday on May 2. His birthday celebration seemed like a perfect blend of fun, family, and laughter.

The former footballer took to his Instagram account and dropped a few black-and-white glimpses of his lavish birthday bash. In the first two pics, Beckham can be seen posing with his better half Victoria. This was followed by an image of Victoria giving a birthday speech for her husband, surrounded by their friends and family.

We could also see Beckham spending some lovely father-daughter time with Harper. From posing with friends to grooving on music, this milestone celebration was all things magical.

Sharing an insight into his birthday bash, Beckham captioned the post, "OK OK I promise this was the last party...Feeling very lucky to round off an amazing week celebrating my 50th with incredible friends. Thank you to everyone and especially @victoriabeckham… We are still laughing and dancing after all these years," along with a red heart emoji.

Both Beckham and Victoria were all decked up for the ex-footballer's special day. However, this birthday celebration was not a single-day affair but was spread throughout the week.

Beckham took his sons Romeo and Cruz for a fun getaway for his 50th birthday and also dropped a post about the same on social media. However, his eldest son Brooklyn did not join them.

He went on a fishing and camping trip to Scotland with Romeo, and Cruz. Beckham said he "missed" Brooklyn, who was not in the photos shared by the former footballer on Instagram.

Beckham also treated the netizens with some rare pictures from his journey as a footballer and penned a heartfelt note on IG that read, "Looking back on some of my favourite football memories as I turn 50...I met my wife at a United game, found friends for life in the Academy & played for some of the best teams in the world. My children have come along on this special journey with me... and now a dream come true to be an owner with Inter Miami. Feeling very lucky."

--IANS

pm/