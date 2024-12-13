Shubman Gill Discusses Challenges of Playing in Australia Ahead of Brisbane Test

Brisbane [Australia]: Ahead of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Gabba, star Indian batter Shubman Gill revealed the challenges the team is facing while playing Tests on Australian soil.

The third Test of the series is set to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Following a resounding 295-run defeat to the visitors at Perth's Optus Stadium--where standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on display--the hosts bounced back strongly.

With the series now level at 1-1, the next encounter takes place at "The Gabba," a venue where an inexperienced Indian side handed Australia their first Test loss in over 32 years during the 2020-21 tour.

"The intensity at which the games are played here, especially the Test matches is one of the difficulties as maintaining the same intensity for five days is what makes the Australian tour so difficult and more than anything its the mental intensity and the mental fitness which is required here in Australia," Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

Further, the right-hand batter said the conditions in Brisbane are very challenging but after 30 to 35 overs it is easy to bat before the new ball comes.

"The conditions at the Brisbane are challenging but there is a period from 30 to 35 overs till the second new ball arrives, it easier to bat. The pitches in Australia are fast and the history of Australia is that they have played with good fast bowlers because the wicket has helped them as it is hard and fast. You have to be there and be ready to play with the same mental fitness and intensity at the ground,"

The Punlab-born cricketer recalled the time when he last played here in 2020-21 and called it a "nostalgic" moment.

"Definitely, very nostalgic when I came here. The whole team came and just while walking through the stadium, it felt very nostalgic. The wicket I think, we will get to know, once we play on it. I think it will be a good wicket to play on," Gill said. (ANI)