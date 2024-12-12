Indian Team Practices at The Gabba, Prepares for Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

Brisbane [Australia]: The Indian cricket team was spotted practicing at the iconic "The Gabba" on Thursday, gearing up for their next encounter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This comes after a demoralizing defeat in Adelaide against Australia. The practice session saw the team and coaches deeply engaged in preparation.

Star batter Virat Kohli, along with other team members, was seen stretching and warming up. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were involved in a serious discussion, likely strategizing for the upcoming Test.

Captain Rohit Sharma was actively warming up and was later seen having discussions with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill were also focused on their stretching and running routines.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli appeared to be engaged in a serious conversation, Gambhir later had a conversation with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as well. Youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Harshit Rana were jogging, joined later by seamer Akash Deep.

Jasprit Bumrah, who shone in the first Test, was also seen warming up.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli addressing the team in a huddle, with fielding coach T Dilip pointing out specific details and offering advice, especially to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The team then proceeded to a fielding session, practicing slip catching drills. Rishabh Pant took his position behind the stumps, while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took their positions in the slips. Devdutt Padikkal later joined them in the slip cordon.

The Indian team's focused practice session at The Gabba reflects their determination to bounce back strongly in the ongoing series against Australia.

Recapping the Adelaide Test, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they had to face the wrath of a moving, erratic pink ball and its mastermind, Mitchell Starc (6/48). Except for a 69-run stand for the second wicket between KL Rahul (37 in 64 balls with six fours) and Shubman Gill (31 in 51 balls, with five fours) and a fighting 42 in 54 balls (three fours and three sixes) from Nitish Kumar Reddy, there was not much highlights from India who were skittled out for 180 runs. Skipper Cummins and Scott Boland also took two wickets.

In the first innings, a 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 in 109 balls, with six fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 in 126 balls, with nine fours) for second wicket set the platform for Travis Head to impose his domination over Indian bowlers yet again with a counter-attacking 140 in 141 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes, just when Aussies lost some regular wickets. His century took Australia to 337 runs and gave them a 157-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were top bowlers for India. Ravichandran and Nitish got a wicket each.

In their second innings, India appeared even more toothless as the star-studded top-order and middle-order returned back to pavilion despite starts from Jaiswal (24 in 31 balls, with four boundaries), Gill (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) while KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 in 21 balls with a four) failed to score well. India ended day two at 128/5.

On the third day, Pant also lost his wicket for 28 in 31 balls, with five fours. From there on, it was not looking back for the Aussies, who skittled out India for 175 runs in 36.5 overs. India led by just 18 runs, setting Aussies 19 runs to win.

Skipper Cummins (5/67) took a majestic five-wicket haul, his eighth as a captain. Boland took 3/51 while Starc took 2/60.

Set a target of 19 runs, Khawaja (10*) and McSweeney (9*) chased it down without breaking a sweat in 3.2 overs. (ANI)