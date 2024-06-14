Rishabh Pant
J·Jun 14, 2024, 12:43 pm
Pant loves Virat if he bats at no 3, hope India bring T20 WC back: Sreesanth
J·May 11, 2024, 10:18 am
Delhi Capitals receive major blow in race for IPL playoffs, Rishabh Pant suspended for one match
J·Apr 04, 2024, 06:32 am
Shah Rukh Khan's heart-warming gesture towards Rishabh Pant goes viral after KKR vs DC match
J·Mar 23, 2024, 11:32 am
IPL 2024: DC skipper Rishabh Pant's comeback knock a dissapointing one, scores 18 runs
J·Mar 12, 2024, 07:37 am
Rishabh Pant declared fully fit as wicket-keeper batter, to take part in IPL 2024
J·Dec 11, 2023, 03:18 pm
U'khand Should Be Developed As Sports Hub: BJP MP
J·Jun 15, 2023, 03:15 pm
‘Not Bad Rishabh’: Pant Shares Video Of His Recovery, Climbs Stairs Without Support
J·Jun 15, 2023, 12:20 am
'Not bad Rishabh': Pant shares video of his recovery, climbs stairs without support
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rishabh Pant Takes Another Step Towards Recovery, India Star Shares Video Of Pool-Workout Session
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CM Dhami Honours Driver, Conductor Who Saved Rishabh Pant's Life
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rishabh Pant Likely To Stay Out Of Action For Majority Of 2023
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand Police Noting Details Of Passersby Who Helped Rishabh Pant In Order To Honour Them: DGP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rishabh Pant Shifted From ICU To Private Suite Over Infection Scare
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
U'khand Govt Will Fully Support Rishabh Pant’s Treatment: Dhami
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Treatment Of Rishabh Pant To Continue In Dehradun
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor Meet Rishabh Pant
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.