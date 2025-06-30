Vikrant Massey explains how he divides his time between execution and implementation for his films

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” shed light on how he balances the execution and implementation phases of his film projects.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Gaslight’ actor revealed that while shooting a film typically takes just a few weeks, it’s the preparation and character work beforehand that demand the most time and attention. For him, it’s not just about being on screen — it’s about doing justice to every character he portrays.

When asked why he chooses to do fewer films, Vikrant shared, “Because I want to spend more time at home — not just to be at home, but also to work on myself as an actor. I’ve realized that the more I prepare, the better I get. I want to invest more time in preparation than just execution.”

The actor emphasized the importance of being fully ready before stepping on set — both for his audience and his own satisfaction. “The shoot itself takes about 55–60 days, but due to prior commitments, I often don’t get the kind of prep time I want. Sometimes, you only get a month. And that’s not enough. I want to be worth your time and money. I want to evolve as an actor — and that’s why I’ve chosen quality over quantity.”

Massey went on to explain, “When you give time to your script and character, the quality of your work naturally improves. Spending quality time with yourself, your script, and your role — even if it means doing just one film — is far better than doing many without fully immersing in them.”

Vikrant Massey also addressed the nature of the films he typically works on. He stated, “The kind of films I do aren’t the ones that have 150-day shooting schedules. Nobody is making those kinds of films with me. At best, I get 50–55 days to shoot. So, if I only get that much time to execute, I’ve realized I need to prepare even more thoroughly beforehand.”

Massey’s latest offering “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” which also stars Shanaya Kapoor, is slated for a theatrical release on July 11.

