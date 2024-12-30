Post Malone & Beyoncé Shine in Texas-Themed Halftime Show Collaboration

Washington: Singer and songwriter Post Malone shared a heartfelt message to Beyonce after performing alongside her during the dazzling Christmas Day Halftime Show at the Texans-Ravens game.

The spectacular performance took place at Houston's NRG Stadium and was later made available as a Netflix special.

Post Malone took to X to thank Beyonce, saying, "thank you @Beyonce so much for havin me out in Houston, and on your beautiful record. also, thank you for sharin your talent and art with the world. I love you."



The collaboration marked a significant moment for Malone, and Beyonce, both Texas natives, as they performed their duet 'Levii's Jeans', a track from Beyonce's recent country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter.

As per Billboard, Beyonce's 12-minute performance hailed as one of her most innovative yet, featured an entrance on horseback wearing a striking white cowgirl outfit.

She kicked off the show with tracks from Cowboy Carter, including 'Spaghetti' and 'Sweet Honey Buckiin'', joined by country star Shaboozey.

Malone's appearance brought an additional layer of excitement as he joined her for their Texas-themed collaboration.

As per Billboard, the show also included contributions from rising stars Tanner Adell and Brittney Spencer, as well as a performance by Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, who danced alongside her mother in a move reminiscent of their time on the Renaissance World Tour.

Following the performance, Beyonce teased a forthcoming project slated for release in 2025.

She posted a video on social media featuring herself riding a white horse and waving an American flag.



The clip concluded with the message "1.14.25" and was accompanied by the caption, "Look at that horse." (ANI)