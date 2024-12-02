Check out trailer of Nana Patekar's Vanvaas

Mumbai (Maharashtra): 'Gadar' fame director Anil Sharma's next film 'Vanvaas' will be released in theatres on December 20.

Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers on Monday unveiled the trailer of the film, which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Directed, produced, and written by Anil Sharma, the film redefines the meaning of family, emphasizing that true bonds are not always forged by blood but by love and acceptance.

Speaking about Vanvaas, Sharma said, "This film is deeply personal to me, as it explores themes of love, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a family. Nana Patekar, Utkarsh, Simrat, Rajpal Yadav, and others have brought unmatched depth and authenticity to their roles. I can't wait for audiences to witness their journey on the big screen."

Adding his perspective, Nana Patekar shared, "Vanvaas is not just a story--it's a reflection of emotions we often bury deep within ourselves. Playing this character was like peeling back layers of my own understanding of family, honor, and belonging. It's a film that speaks to the soul, and I believe audiences will find a part of their own journey in it."

A Zee Studios Worldwide release, Vanvaas hits the theatres on 20th December. Simrat Kaur is also a part of the project. (ANI)