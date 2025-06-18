Aparna Tilak reminisces about working with Rajeev Khandelwal, Arjun Bijlani in ‘Left Right Left’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Former actress Aparna Tilak, who essayed the role of Captain Dr. Shalini Singhal in “Left Right Left”, took a trip down memory lane as she recalled working with Rajeev Khandelwal and Arjun Bijlani in the show, based on Kanchenjunga Military Academy where soldiers are trained to serve the nation.

The actress, who is currently living in Dubai, remembers shooting for the multi-starrer show, which also featured names such as Harshad Chopda, Shweta Salve, Gaurav Chopra among others.

Aparna, who quit acting 18 years ago, said: "Most of the cadets were newcomers, enthusiastic and eager but at the same time super confident and motivated. They added a spark that's difficult to describe."

Heaping praise on Rajeev, she said that working with him was like watching a pro in action.

“Every scene was rehearsed and we were all well prepared for each scene. His dedication to his character is limitless. Once on sets he is Captain Rajveer and nothing else. I learnt lots from his craftsmanship, he is beyond dedicated.”

“Despite being such a huge star, no hang ups, no attitude, we were like one big family on sets," said the former actress, who is now a tarot card reader.

The actress also enjoyed working with Arjun Bijlani.

"Working with Arjun was a lesson in learning how to act in the most understated way as he can deliver the most difficult lines with a straight face," she added.

Does she plan on getting back to acting someday?

"I am on a journey of healing people and I feel that the right things happen at the right time. I have never closed the doors to any opportunity in the future, but currently, I am enjoying what I do. If acting is on the cards in the future, I will decide at that time."

Aparna is known for shows like “Kohi Apna Sa”, “Family No. 1”, “Jeet” and “Hello Friends”.

Talking about “Left Right Left”, the show followed six young cadets join the Indian Military Academy to qualify for the army as they wish to defend the country. However, before they could fulfil their dream, they face many problems on their paths.

--IANS

dc/