Teams gear up for showdown as Harare to host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania and Malawi joining Uganda, Nigeria, Namibia and hosts Zimbabwe are gearing up for the showdown when the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier will run in Harare from September 26 to October 4.

Top two teams from the eight-team competition will earn qualification for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be played in India and Sri Lanka. Group A features Kenya, Malawi, Namibia and Nigeria, while Group B comprises Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Each team will play their group opponents once, with the semi-finals determining the two finalists who will secure spots at the global event. A total of 28 matches, including eight official warm-up games, will be staged across Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club, with two fixtures scheduled per venue on each matchday.

“This tournament represents the final step on the pathway to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and it promises to deliver high-quality cricket, passion and competitive spirit.”

“This event is more than just a competition – it is a celebration of cricket’s growth in Africa and a unique opportunity to showcase the warmth, culture and beauty of Zimbabwe. We trust in Zimbabwe’s proven hosting ability and are confident this event will be a true celebration of cricket, unity and opportunity for our continent,” said Justine Ligyalingi, ICC Africa’s Acting Regional Development Manager.

The tournament opens on September 26, with Namibia facing Kenya at Harare Sports Club while Nigeria take on Malawi at Takashinga Cricket Club in the morning session. In the afternoon, hosts Zimbabwe begin their campaign against Uganda at Harare Sports Club, while Tanzania meet Botswana at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Zimbabwe had missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, held in the West Indies and USA, as Uganda and Namibia took the two spots up for grabs in the last edition of the Africa qualifiers.

“On behalf of Zimbabwe Cricket, it is my honour and privilege to welcome all to Harare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier. This event is more than just a tournament – it is the final step in Africa’s pathway to the global stage.”

“It reflects the progress of our game across the continent, where cricket is inspiring communities, nurturing talent and creating new opportunities for young players. The uniquely African way cricket is celebrated in Zimbabwe – with vibrant song, dance and colour – will once again make the Qualifier memorable for players, officials and supporters alike,” said Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman.

--IANS

bc/