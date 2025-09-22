Atal Community Innovation Centres grassroot visionaries, shaping self-reliant India: Niti Aayog

New Delhi: The Atal Innovation Mission’s (AIM) Community Innovator Fellows (CIFs) are grassroot visionaries that are shaping up a self-reliant India, said Niti Aayog on Monday.

The AIM marked the graduation of its fifth cohort. It has, so far, supported a total of 100 CIFs.

“The Atal Community Innovation Centres are not merely incubators of ideas; they are transformative ecosystems that empower local innovators to turn their vision into reality, driving sustainable development and societal progress,” said Dr. Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, AIM, Niti Aayog.

Bagla celebrated the CIF programme for its remarkable impact, noting its role in empowering innovators who serve as role models for their communities and society at large.

“The Community Innovator Fellows are the torchbearers of change, exemplifying resilience, creativity, and an indomitable spirit. Their innovations are not just solutions; they are a testament to the power of grassroots ingenuity in shaping a self-reliant and prosperous India,” he said

The Community Innovator Fellows programme, a cornerstone of AIM’s Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs), is dedicated to empowering innovators in unserved and underserved regions of the nation. This initiative underscores AIM’s resolute commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and driving societal progress through localized innovation by building a self-reliant nation.

Dr. Bagla highlighted the pivotal role of ACICs in catalysing innovation at the grassroots level, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

He emphasised that these centres serve as beacons of hope, fostering solutions that address pressing challenges in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and financial services.

The Atal Innovation Mission, a flagship initiative by NITI Aayog, remains steadfast in its mission to foster a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across India.

The graduation of the fifth cohort of CIF stands as a testament to AIM’s vision of empowering every citizen to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive future.

