C-DOT, Synergy Quantum to develop key tech for drone-based systems

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In a major step toward advancing India's capabilities in secure communication, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Synergy Quantum India to place the country at the forefront of drone-based quantum secure communications.

This partnership aims to jointly develop cutting-edge Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology, specifically designed for drone-based systems.

C-DOT, the premier telecom R&D organisation under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Synergy Quantum, a deep-tech company specialising in quantum technologies, will work together to create QKD systems based on the BB84 protocol using polarisation encoding.

The project will target Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 or higher, marking significant progress in the development of quantum-secure communication.

The MoU supports the national goal of boosting indigenous innovation under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

The collaboration is set to strengthen India’s position in emerging telecom technologies, especially in quantum communication -- a key area for future-proofing critical infrastructure and ensuring data security.

As part of the agreement, both organisations will collaborate on research, co-develop grant proposals for national and international funding, and publish their findings through scholarly articles and white papers.

They will also host symposia, conferences, and training programmes to spread awareness and share knowledge on this vital subject.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, highlighted the importance of combining public sector R&D strength with private sector agility.

“Quantum technologies hold immense promise for next-generation secure communications. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of building indigenous capabilities and contributing to India’s role as a global leader in quantum innovation,” he said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Jay Oberoi, Founder and CEO of Synergy Quantum India, said, “We are excited to partner with C-DOT. This initiative has the potential to place India at the forefront of drone-based quantum secure communications.”

Together, they aim to build a strong foundation for quantum-safe telecom infrastructure that can be used in defence, emergency services, government communication, and other sensitive sectors.

--IANS

pk/na