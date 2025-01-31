Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Slams AAP for Failing to Fulfill Promises Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a public meeting in Delhi's Moti Nagar area organised in support of BJP candidate Harish Khurana from the Moti Nagar assembly constituency.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that the party has failed to fulfil its promises.

"This (AAP) government has neither provided clean water to people under the Jal Jeevan Mission nor provided health facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme... What the BJP says, it does the same. Contrary to this, Arvind Kejriwal and his 'Aapda' party does the opposite of what they say," the Uttarakhand CM said.

70 seats in the Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

The poll battle intensified as there was less than one week left for the Delhi polls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched the AAP 'Budget' Patra campaign, asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's initiatives provide a monthly benefit of Rs 25,000 to every Delhi family, with new schemes adding another Rs 10,000 in savings.

"Budgets usually bring inflation, affecting household finances. People must analyse how AAP's policies impact their budget. With our existing benefits, families save Rs25,000 per month, and upcoming schemes will add another Rs10,000. Pressing the 'Jhadu' button will ensure Rs35,000 in savings while choosing the 'BJP' will lead to an equal monthly burden," he said during a press conference.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes and measures implemented to benefit the people of Delhi by the AAP.

"Our free electricity scheme saves Rs4,000-Rs5,000 monthly, free water Rs2,500, free bus travel Rs2,500, free education Rs10,000, and mohalla clinics and hospitals contribute another Rs5,000 in savings," he stated. (ANI)