UP Deputy CM Pathak Calls Congress Protest a "Complete Failure," Highlights UP's Top Law and Order Rank

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak toned down the Congress party's protest outside the state assembly on Wednesday and dubbed it a "complete failure."

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM claimed that the law and order of the state is "at number 1" in the country.

"Their display is going to be a complete failure. Their members are completely directionless. UP is progressing towards a four-pronged development. The law and order of UP is at number 1 in the country," Pathak said.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked the Congress party saying that it has "neither any issue, leadership nor any policy."

"UP has become Congress-mukt, and India too is heading towards becoming Congress-mukt. Congress has neither any issue, leadership, nor any policy. They have no issues and think that through things like this, they will be able to turn the atmosphere in the state in their favour," he said.

"Congress will be recorded in the pages of history, but staying out of power will continue in the future. This is also a fight between SP and Congress; both of them want to show the other is weaker. But BJP will repeat 2017 in 2027 and form a government for the third time with a thumping majority," Maurya added.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai asserted that the party will stage protests amid the police regulating all kinds of demonstrations near Vidhan Sabha alleging that the law and order situation in the state is "pathetic."

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Rai said that the party workers will "spread across the streets of Lucknow" in protest.

"Our party workers are standing here, and they will protest against the atrocities done by the Yogi govt. The kind of atrocities this government is doing against the farmers and women will not be tolerated by the Congress workers," Rai said.

"The law and order situation in the state is pathetic. Congress workers will be spread all across the streets in Lucknow. They want to kill our workers using barbed wires, but we will not stop," he added.

UP police installed barricades, stepping up security outside Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday after the Congress announced a gherao of the assembly against the "atrocities" of the state government. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed outside the Congress office in Lucknow.

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Ravina Tyagi said that there is a complete ban on any kind of demonstration around the Vidhan Sabha. "Its compliance will be ensured under Section 163 BNSS," he said. (ANI)