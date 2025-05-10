Nora Fatehi expresses gratitude to Indian Armed Forces for their courage, sacrifice and dedication

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery, sacrifice, and dedication in protecting the nation. She acknowledges their role in giving hope during difficult times and prays for their safety and peace.

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Nora, who is of Moroccan descent, took to her Instagram stories to thank the Indian Armed Forces for their “relentless efforts” to keep India protected.

She wrote: “Dear Indian Armed Forces, In these challenging times, I'd like to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering courage, sacrifice, and dedication. Your relentless efforts in protecting the borders, ensuring the safety and sovereignty of India does not go unnoticed.”

She said she is praying for peace around the world.

Nora said: “While the country goes through testing moments, your strength and commitment inspire us and give us hope. Thank you for standing tall and guarding India with honor and pride. We pray for peace around the world! And of course we pray for the protection and safety of India and the armed forces! Our true heros! Jai Hind!”

Nora initially gained widespread recognition as a phenomenal performer, she has recently been flaunting her impressive acting skills in the films "Batla House" and "Street Dancer 3D", among others.

She was last seen on screen in "Be Happy", which also stars Inayat Verma, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles, along with others. The film is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love.

Up next, Nora is all set to star in "Kanchana 4", alongside Pooja Hegde, and Raghava Lawrence.

