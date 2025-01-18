Sandeep Dikshit Accuses AAP of Ignoring Pollution Issues in Delhi Amid Ongoing AQI Crisis

New Delhi: Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly Constituency, Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government has done nothing to resolve the issue of pollution in the national capital.

Blaming the AAP for the pollution, Dikshit asserted that the stubble burning is not the only issue for the pollution.

"If we see air pollution and water pollution, they have done nothing in 10 years. I believe that they are to be blamed. We have been campaigning for past 10-15 days and people have asked me when the political parties will talk about the air pollution and water pollution. I visited a 'Basti' a few days ago and a person told me that this poisonous air has ruined his life," Dikshit said.

"The burning of stubble is not new in Delhi. The stubble has been burning since the paddy came into Haryana. How the stubble burning become the main issue in the past 6-8 years? Unfortunately, the people who spread information have also bought the issue of stubble burning. Today there's no stubble burning, yet the pollution is there." Dikshit added.

Delhi's AQI continues to be 'very poor' in several areas, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and other parts of the capital.

On Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management decided to revoke curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the AQI improved from "Severe" to "Very Poor."

Additionally, speaking about AAP's documentary 'Unbreakable', Sandeep Dikshit said, "Anything that you run during elections that has propaganda value has to be passed by the Election Commission first."

"If it has not been passed, then it should not be screened and if it has been passed, then it should definitely be screened," he told ANI.

The AAP's documentary is based on the time when AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and others, went to jail.

Earlier in the day, AAP announced the screening of it to which Delhi police said that "no permission" was taken for the screening of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) documentary 'Unbreakable' and hence its screening would have been a 'violation of guidelines'.

The police emphasised that the political parties have to apply for permission for such events through a single window system at the District Election Officer's (DEO) office, adding that the police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time.

Following a police statement, the ruling AAP alleged that the Delhi Police banned the screening of the documentary at the "behest" of its primary opponent, BJP.

The AAP sources said that theatre owners across Delhi have been threatened not to screen the documentary.

"Screening of AAP's documentary 'Unbreakable', Delhi Police banned the screening of the documentary at the behest of the BJP. This documentary is made on AAP leaders going to jail and was to be screened today at 11:30 AM. Theatre owners across Delhi have been threatened not to screen the documentary," said AAP sources.

Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)