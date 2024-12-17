One Nation One Election Will Save Taxpayers' Money: J-K Minister Satish Sharma

New Delhi: Satish Sharma, Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday said that there is nothing wrong with the introduction of a 'One Nation One Election' in the country if the Bill saves the country's money.

"First I will take the opinion of my CM. Apart from being the minister, I believe nothing is wrong. If the country's money gets saved, our tax money gets saved, then I feel it is fine...initially, when we got independence, that's how it used to be...we need to save the taxpayers' money," Satish Sharma told ANI.

Earlier today, The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024' was formally introduced in Lok Sabha after members voted on it. The bill proposes 'One Nation One Election' or simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced the result of the vote on the introduction of the bill in the House.

The vote showed 269 members in favour (Ayes) and 196 against (Noes). This followed Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's formal introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on 'One Nation, One Election' and his agreement to send the bill to a JPC in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the Law Minister is willing to send the bill to JPC, the discussion on its introduction can end." (ANI)