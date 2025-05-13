Five IPL bound players included as England announce white-ball squad for WI

London, May 13 (IANS) England Cricket is ready to usher in a new era under new skipper Harry Brook who assumed duty across all formats after a string of poor performances across ICC tournaments.

After hosting Zimbabwe for a one-off Test match starting May 22 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, England will contest three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20I's against the West Indies. The ODI series gets underway with the opening match on Wednesday 29 May at Edgbaston.

Across both the T20 and ODI squads, England have selected five players who were supposed to be playing for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2025 which begins on Saturday, May 17. Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) are included in both squads.

Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) won’t be playing the 50-over game but will report for the T20 series starting on June 6. With the final scheduled to be played on June 3, his participation could be possible.

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson returns to the T20I squad for the first time since September 2022. The left-arm spinner, known for his versatility, will be looking to add to his 11 T20 caps.

Nottinghamshire left-arm seamer Luke Wood also returns to the England T20 set-up, having last featured in September 2023. Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley has been included in the ODI squad. He last represented England in this format against Ireland in September 2023.

Surrey batting all-rounder Jacks has been named in both squads, marking a return to the England set-up.

ODI Squad:

Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood. Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

T20 Squad:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

