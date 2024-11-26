No celebration would be complete till LS RS don't discuss debate dissect Congress Manish Tewari on Constitution Day

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari stressed the need to "discuss, debate and dissect the successes and failures of the Constitutional project" as the nation observes the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Tewari said, "No celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution would be complete till the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha don't discuss, debate and dissect the successes and failures of the Constitutional project."

Tewari also highlighted the efforts put into the making of the Constitution and said, "The founding fathers of modern India did not first, in 1947, move to raze building and raise buildings to announce the dawn of new freedom and a new covenant of equality and fraternity and justice for all Indians."

"They instead chose to sit down, almost three hundred of the very best of them, for almost three long years, to debate and dissect and carve the most important book of contemporary India, the Constitution," he added.

This year marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, and the milestone will be celebrated with year-long activities under the campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman', aimed at highlighting the significant contributions of BR Ambedkar in shaping the Constitution, as per a Ministry of Law and Justice release

According to the release, the year-long "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman" campaign began with its first regional event in Bikaner, inaugurated by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in March 2024.

Subsequent regional events have been held in Bikaner, Prayagraj, and Guwahati, with a focus on engaging diverse communities, especially in the Northeast, to promote an understanding of the Constitution across India, the release mentioned.

The Indian Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, and coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document defining India's democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework, the Ministry of Law and Justice release stated.

Over the past seven decades, the Constitution has guided the nation through political, social, and economic transformations, upholding justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity--the core principles of India's governance. These values are celebrated annually on Samvidhan Diwas or Constitution Day, it added. (ANI)