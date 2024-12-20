LS Speaker Om Birla Emphasizes House Decorum Amid Protests Over BR Ambedkar Remarks

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla again urged the MPs on Friday to follow the rules of the House and not to protest at any of the Parliament gates, warning them of appropriate action of any deviation from the rule.

Birla's orders come amidst the parallel protests of both the Opposition and ruling parties alleging that both sides have insulted B R Ambedkar. During the protests, few MPs were pushed around, and two were injured, namely Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi.

"I request everyone, to maintain the decorum and dignity of the house is the responsibility of every member. Protesting in front of the gates is not right. You all have to ensure that it doesn't happen," Birla said amid sloganeering by MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed outrage over the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Rijiju revealed that BJP MPs were deeply agitated by Gandhi's actions on the floor, specifically a scuffle that resulted in injuries of the two MPs.

Speaking to the media, Rijiju said, "This is the last day of the Winter Session. Both Houses will be adjourned sine die today... NDA MPs are very agitated over the conduct of Rahul Gandhi yesterday."

"He insulted one of the MPs from Nagaland and then injured two other MPs. Speaker has said that no protest should be done at Parliament gate. So, our MPs protested at the Mahatma Gandhi statue," he added.

Rajya Sabha LoP Malikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDI alliance MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk over the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks over Dr. BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the Home Minister's remarks about BR Ambedkar and asserted that such insults would not be tolerated in the country.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. So, they are now scared of the Opposition because we are raising this issue. National interest is related to this matter. Our Constitution has been given by Ambedkar ji, the people of this country and our freedom struggle. Such insult to him will not be tolerated by India." (ANI)