Kejriwal Failed to Clean Yamuna in 10 Years, Now Blaming Us: Haryana Minister Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister Anil Vij hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations that the Haryana government is "poisoning" the Yamuna water, and said that Aam Aadmi Party government could not clean the Yamuna water in 10 years which he had promised and now they are blaming the BJP government in neighbouring state.

Anil Vij said, "Swami Vivekananda had said that the cause of every problem should be found within the problem but Arvind Kejriwal looks for the cause of everything outside himself. If the air in Delhi is polluted, he blames Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier he used to blame Punjab but now his government is formed in the state so he does not blame Punjab. They could not clean the Yamuna water in 10 years which he had promised. and now they are blaming us. They just lie."

He further said that Kejriwal is an anti-aircraft gun for lying.

He said, "If the water flowing from Haryana into Yamuna is tested, and the water that eventually flows out of Delhi is examined, the entire history will be revealed showing how Kejriwal is an anti-aircraft gun for lying."

He said that Kejriwal formed his party using lies and deception.

"During Anna Hazare's movement, it was never written that they would form a political party to fight corruption. Forming a political party was not part of their agenda, but some mischievous elements took advantage of Anna Hazare's popularity, and Kejriwal formed the party, leading people to believe that they would carry forward Anna Hazare's ideology," he said.

Vij further said that many of their ministers have been jailed, and even today, their ministers and Kejriwal himself are out on bail, they haven't been acquitted.

"Moreover, the court has imposed several restrictions on them, which they should disclose to the public. This shows that when something is built on deception, its end is always bad, and will continue to be bad," he added.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "poisonous water" remarks.

PM Modi strongly criticised Arvind Kejriwal saying that he made "disgusting allegations" due to fear of losing elections and the country, people of Haryana and Delhi will never forgive and forget them for this "sin."

Continuing his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the Prime Minister said - "In AAP-da walon ki lutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."Addressing a public rally in Ghonda, PM Modi said, "People of 'aapda' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed...Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things. In aapda walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)