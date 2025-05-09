Ananya Panday salutes the Indian Armed Forces & their families for their courage

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) As tension between India and Pakistan escalates, actress Ananya Panday took a moment to show her gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces for their unmatched contribution to the safety of our country.

"Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces", the 'CTRL' actress wrote on her Instagram stories.

Ananya also thanked the families of the Indian forces for their unmatched sacrifice, "Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. #JaiHind."

Additionally, actor R. Madhavan used social media to share his concern and solidarity with the innocent amidst the escalating India-Pakistan conflict.

The ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor took to social media and penned a note offering heartfelt prayers for the safety and protection of civilians caught in the crossfire.

“Salute to our armed forces. Jai Hind…May god protect them and all those that are innocent." Madhavan wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Several other members from the film fraternity including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Nimrat Kaur, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vidya Balan applouded the courage of the India’s defence during the fight against terrorism.

During the wee hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces attacked nine identified militant locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which they called Operation Sindoor.

The Indian forces carried Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

After this, on May 8, Indian air defence forces successfully intercepted a series of at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan, which were reportedly aimed at critical border locations in Jammu.

Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that 13 civilians were killed and 44 others wounded in the ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Poonch area of LoC.

--IANS

pm/