Anushka Sharma is 'grateful' to Armed Forces for protecting us amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has expressed her profound gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their steadfast protection during challenging times.

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Anushka took to social media to praise the bravery of the nation's defense forces, calling them "heroes." In a heartfelt post, she thanked the soldiers and their families for their sacrifices, emphasizing the critical role they play in safeguarding the nation.

Taking to Instagram, the 'PK' actress shared a note that read, “Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind.”

Several Bollywood actors have come forward to express their admiration and gratitude for the Indian Armed Forces amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. As the situation escalates, many celebrities have taken to social media to praise the defense forces for their unwavering commitment, courage, and sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

Celebs including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut, and R. Madhavan, among others, have acknowledged the bravery of the soldiers and their families, describing them as true heroes. In his recent post, Madhavan expressed his deep concern and solidarity with the innocent amidst the escalating India-Pakistan conflict. He offered heartfelt prayers for the safety and protection of civilians caught in the crossfire, emphasizing the importance of peace and security for all affected by the ongoing tensions.

“Salute to our armed forces. Jai Hind…May god protect them and all those that are innocent.” Operation Sindoor,” wrote R. Madhavan.

On May 8, Indian air defense forces successfully intercepted a series of at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan, which were aimed at critical border locations in Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari, according to defense officials.

