Delhi Congress Chief Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Eligibility as CM Amid Unfulfilled Promises

New Delhi: Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav on Tuesday raised questions about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'eligibility' to continue in office while alleging out that the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader remain 'unfulfilled'.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I have a simple question for him- is he (Arvind Kejriwal) eligible (to become CM)? Has the court given him permission to sign the file?... All the promises he made have not been fulfilled... He can only make announcements, can he ever answer what he has implemented?"

Yadav's remarks come amid growing criticism of Kejriwal's leadership, with many questioning the effectiveness of his governance and the lack of progress on the promises made during his campaigns.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail in July, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The court, however, stated that Kejriwal can't visit the CM Office nor can he sign any official file.

Following this, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post and said he won't take the position, till the public gives him the "certificate of honesty" by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year. Party leader and minister Atishi succeeded him as the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav attacked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that if the AAP leader is elected again in the Delhi Assembly polls expected early next year, he will not be eligible to become the Chief Minister.

Yadav told ANI that Kejriwal is on bail in the excise policy case and accused him of betraying the people.

"Arvind Kejriwal continuously betrays people. He talks a lot and is skilled enough in that... He was in jail in the case of corruption, and when he got bail, he couldn't go to the CM's office, and he could not sign the files. Hence, he resigned from the post. He is again betraying the people of the country. Even if he gets elected again, he is not eligible to be the CM," Yadav said.

Earlier, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its latest promises under the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjivani Yojana, accusing the party of failing to deliver on key issues during its 10 years in power in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla questioned the AAP government's track record on pollution control, cleaning the Yamuna, and improving healthcare and education, dismissing the new initiatives as mere "election promises" aimed at winning votes ahead of the upcoming elections.

"They were in power for 10 years but could not make Delhi pollution-free. They could not clean Yamuna by 2025. They used to talk about good hospitals and schools but could not do it. Now they are making new promises. What were they doing for 10 years?... These are just election promises made to the public in view of the elections," Poonawalla said.

Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana', which will begin across the national capital. The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

After winning 67 out of the 70 seats in the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP again won 62 in 2020. While BJP took its tally from three to eight seats, Congress failed to open its account for second straight time . Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. (ANI)