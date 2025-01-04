Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Confident of Arvind Kejriwal's Victory Amid BJP's Candidate Announcements

New Delhi: Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday said that the public of the national capital have made up their mind to elect the three-time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Attacking the BJP further, Kakkar said though the party has released the names of 29 candidates, it had no Chief Ministerial face for the polls.

"BJP has no CM face...They have just released the list of 29 candidates...The Delhi BJP Chief has also refused to contest the state elections as he is aware of the ground reality. The public of Delhi has made up its mind to elect Arvind Kejriwal," Kakkar said.

BJP releases its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025. Parvesh Verma has been fielded from the New Delhi assembly seat against party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will be facing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader and former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit in a three-cornered contest.

Dushyant Gautam, who also holds the BJP national general secretary position, has been fielded from Karol Bagh.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been fielded from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Another key candidate fielded by BJP is Ramesh Bidhuri who will be up against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

The Election Commission has yet to announce the dates for the polls.

After winning historic 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 assembly elections, AAP again won 62 seats in 2020 polls under Kejriwal's leadership. While BJP took its tally from three to 8 seats, Congress failed to open its account for the second straight time. (ANI)