BJP MP Yogender Chandolia Calls AAP's Amanatullah Khan '100% Criminal' Over Son's Misbehavior

New Delhi: After the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reportedly misbehaved with the Delhi Police, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia targeted him saying that people like Khan, belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party are "100 per cent criminals."

As the police have registered cases for rash driving and misbehaving against the man who claims to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son in Okhla, the BJP MP said that rash driving can prove fatal and it was good that the police seized his vehicle.

"People like Amanatullah Khan of AAP are 100% criminals. It was good that the police seized his son's vehicle. Rash driving can prove fatal, so a case should be filed against him. These people think that Delhi is their father's property..." Chandolia told ANI.

Furthermore, Yogender Chandolia also hit out at the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal saying that if his government did not get time to clean the Yamuna in 10 years, then it will never get the time.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said in 2020 that he would clean the Yamuna and then take a dip in the Yamuna with his cabinet. If their government did not get time to clean the Yamuna in 10 years, then it will never get the time... Anna Hazare should know that he has left an anti-national anarchist here, who has not developed Delhi but destroyed it. I request Anna Hazare to announce not to link Arvind Kejriwal to him," the BJP MP said.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered a case against two individuals for using a modified silencer motorcycle and misbehaving with officers on duty, out of which, one identified himself as a son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. They've been fined around Rs 20,000 for violating several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, these two youths were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises with a modified silencer, and driving in a zigzag manner. When police confronted them, one of the boys claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son and accused the officers of targeting him because of his father's position.

The incident occurred when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Okhla area of the national capital ahead of Republic Day.

As per the Delhi police, they also refused to show their driving licenses and identification, saying they didn't need to. One of them even called Amanatullah Khan, who spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO). Despite this, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses.

The police have registered a case and issued a challan. Their bike has been impounded under several acts.

The 70-seated Delhi Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)